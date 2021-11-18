Why Investors Love Apple Stock Today

What happened

Shares of tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) got an unexpected bump in stock price Thursday after Bloomberg reported that the company is "pushing to accelerate development of its electric car" and "refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities."

By 1:30 p.m. ET, Apple stock had already gained a solid 2.5%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Apple Watch software executive Kevin Lynch is spearheading the Apple effort, reports Bloomberg, and "targeting a launch of its self-driving car in four years." Bloomberg notes that industry insiders who've been monitoring Apple's efforts in this field had anticipated it would take Apple more like five to seven years to put a self-driving car on the road. So today's report marks an acceleration in the project.

The news agency notes further that Apple is fully committed to building a car with "full self-driving capabilities" to the extent that its current design "would have no steering wheel and pedals."

Now what

The import of Bloomberg's report actually extends beyond Apple. As the news agency points out, "building an actual car ... will require partnerships." The company is "looking to hire engineers to test and develop safety functions" and has poached multiple key employees from companies such as Tesla, Volvo, Daimler, and GM. When it comes to production, "the company has discussed deals with multiple manufacturers and has considered potentially building the vehicle in the U.S."

One other group of companies that may benefit from Apple's initiative is the electric car-charging industry. As Bloomberg notes, Apple is taking a different approach to car-charging from the one it uses with its mobile devices (and their Lightning cables). Instead of adopting a proprietary charging solution, the company wants its cars to be "compatible with the combined charging system, or CCS. That would let Apple tap into an expansive global network of chargers" and presumably make buying an Apple car an even easier decision for consumers to make.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.