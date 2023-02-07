Why Investors Flooded Fixed Income ETFs in January

Last month, fixed-income ETFs saw more inflows than equity ETFs. Elisabeth Kashner, director of global fund analytics at FactSet said in a phone interview with MarketWatch that “You don’t see that every day. That’s kind of a big deal.” According to Kashner, fixed-income ETFs brought in around $23.7 billion in January, while equity ETFs raked in a total of $22.9 billion. In 2022, rates rose quickly amid sky-high inflation. Due to this, investors embraced more “targeted products” than broad fixed-income funds, according to Kashner. This continued into January as the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT0) were among the top 10 funds for inflows. Kashner noted that the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF “is what you buy defensively if you want to be in high-quality” fixed income “but you don’t want too much duration exposure,” due to concern about rising rates. She also said that the “iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which provides duration exposure, tends to attract investors worried about a recession.” Other fixed-income ETFs that saw strong inflows last month include the iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) and the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), according to FactSet data.
