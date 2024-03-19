News & Insights

Personal Finance

Why Investors Are Turning to Private Credit for Enhanced Returns

March 19, 2024 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Why Investors Are Turning to Private Credit for Enhanced Returns

As interest rates remain higher for longer, borrowers are increasingly turning to an alternative source of funding: private credit. These arrangements benefit both sides of the transaction; lenders receive higher returns than traditional loans, and their clients get a source of financing with the flexibility to meet their unique needs.

 

With alternative asset managers packaging their private credit investments to accommodate smaller account sizes, this asset class is showing up more in investors' portfolios.

 

This product proliferation gives investors key advantages that are hard to find elsewhere. Private credit typically has a low correlation to stocks and bonds, which are often the mainstay of an investor's portfolio. It also provides an opportunity for higher returns than more traditional debt instruments.

 

Private credit's advantages, diversification and higher returns, come at a cost. These funds can be less liquid than traditional investments, and the return, as with most investments, is not guaranteed.

 

However, private credit may be an asset class to consider for investors with a time horizon that allows them to put a portion of their account in less liquid investments and who desire a chance at higher returns.

Finsum: Read how private credit offers investors the opportunity for greater diversification and higher returns than more traditional forms of debt investments.

 

  • private credit
  • advisors
  • diversification
  • portfolio management

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.