Why Investors Are Turning to Private Credit for Enhanced Returns

As interest rates remain higher for longer, borrowers are increasingly turning to an alternative source of funding: private credit. These arrangements benefit both sides of the transaction; lenders receive higher returns than traditional loans, and their clients get a source of financing with the flexibility to meet their unique needs.

With alternative asset managers packaging their private credit investments to accommodate smaller account sizes, this asset class is showing up more in investors' portfolios.

This product proliferation gives investors key advantages that are hard to find elsewhere. Private credit typically has a low correlation to stocks and bonds, which are often the mainstay of an investor's portfolio. It also provides an opportunity for higher returns than more traditional debt instruments.

Private credit's advantages, diversification and higher returns, come at a cost. These funds can be less liquid than traditional investments, and the return, as with most investments, is not guaranteed.

However, private credit may be an asset class to consider for investors with a time horizon that allows them to put a portion of their account in less liquid investments and who desire a chance at higher returns.

Finsum: Read how private credit offers investors the opportunity for greater diversification and higher returns than more traditional forms of debt investments.

private credit

advisors

diversification

portfolio management

