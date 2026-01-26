Why Investors Are Turning to Autocallable ETFs for Higher Income

(1:00) - What Exactly Is An Autocallable When It Comes To Investing?

(7:15) - Should You Be Investing Into This Industry Right Now?

(16:40) - What Is The Best Way To Gain Exposure To Autocallable Investing?

(27:00) - Episode Roundup: CAIE, CAIQ

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matt Kaufman, Global Head of ETFs at Calamos Investments, about auto-callable ETFs, which have quickly become very popular with investors due to their attractive yields.

Investors searching for higher income have been flocking to ETFs that use derivatives to generate eye-catching payouts. Products like the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI and JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ continue to gather billions, and auto-callable ETFs are the latest evolution in this derivative-based income space.

Auto-callables, long popular among high-net-worth investors, are market-linked investments that provide periodic coupon payments and return principal at maturity, or earlier if the security is called, provided that the referenced index, such as the S&P 500, does not decline beyond predetermined thresholds.

In simple terms, they function like bonds whose income and principal repayment depend on the equity market staying above specific levels.

Autocallables offer potentially higher monthly income than traditional fixed-income securities, but with capped upside and the risk that a significant market decline could suspend coupon payments or, in severe cases, result in principal loss.

Calamos launched the first autocallable ETF backed by JPMorgan in June. The Calamos Autocallable Income ETF CAIE, based on the S&P 500 SPY, provides exposure to about 52 autocallable notes maturing weekly, enhancing diversification and reducing risk.

Coupon levels can vary with market volatility, and current levels are around 14.2%. The product has already gathered over $600 million in assets.

The Calamos Nasdaq Autocallable Income ETF CAIQ, based on the Nasdaq 100 QQQ, which debuted a little later, currently has a coupon of almost 18%.

