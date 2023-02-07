Why Investors are Pouring Money into International ETFs

US investors poured approximately $18 billion into international equity ETFs in January, which was the largest monthly inflow, per FT. At the same time, $10 billion was withdrawn from US-listed ETFs focused on domestic stocks, which was their second-largest monthly outflow.

After years of underperformance, international stocks have started rebounding over the past few weeks. Despite recent surge, these stocks are still much attractively priced compared to US stocks.

The mild winter in Europe has allayed fears of an energy crisis and the easing of Covid restrictions in China is benefiting many of these stocks.

The US dollar had surged last year but has seen a decline in recent weeks as the Fed is expected to slow its interest rate hikes. A weaker dollar boosts the performance of ETFs that hold foreign stocks.

The VXUS Total International Stock ETF VXUS provides broad exposure to both developed and emerging non-US stock markets. Unlike major US stock indexes, which have a large tech exposure, VXUS's largest segments are the financial and industrial sectors.

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, Nestle NSRGY, Tencent TCEHY and ASML ASML are its top holdings.

To learn more about the VXUS and the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF IXUS, please watch the short video above.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nestle SA (NSRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.