Why This Investment Advisor Sold Off Its $3.6 Million Bruker Stake

Key Points

Massachusetts-based Lane Generational sold 87,607 shares of Bruker for an estimated $3.6 million in the third quarter.

The transaction value represented 3% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Lane reported holding no shares of Bruker at quarter-end, making this a full exit for the firm.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts-based Lane Generational disclosed that it sold out of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), liquidating 87,607 shares for an estimated $3.6 million in the third quarter.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Tuesday, Lane Generational sold its entire holding of Bruker during the quarter ended September 30. The transaction involved 87,607 shares with an estimated value of $3.6 million based on the average price for the quarter.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:NBIS: $13.36 million (11.1% of AUM)

NYSE:CDE: $10.77 million (8.9% of AUM)

NYSE:OR: $10.39 million (8.6% of AUM)

NYSE:AEM: $9.93 million (8.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:DLO: $7.22 million (6.0% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, Bruker shares were priced at $40.10, down 32% from one year earlier and trailing the S&P 500's nearly 19% gain over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.4 billion Net income (TTM) $79.6 million Dividend yield 0.5% Price (as of Tuesday) $40.10

Company Snapshot

Bruker is a leading provider of advanced analytical and diagnostic instrumentation, serving the global scientific and healthcare communities. The company generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and distributing high-precision analytical tools and solutions for research, diagnostics, and industrial applications. Its customer base includes research institutions, healthcare providers, and industrial laboratories worldwide. The company's broad portfolio and focus on innovation support research and discovery across life sciences, materials science, and clinical diagnostics.

Foolish Take

Massachusetts-based Lane Generational—a boutique active manager with a concentrated equity strategy—fully exited its position in Bruker Corporation last quarter, selling 87,607 shares worth an estimated $3.6 million, according to its latest SEC filing.



The sale came during a volatile year for Bruker, whose stock has fallen about 32% over the past 12 months and remains well below its 2021 highs, even as the broader S&P 500 rose nearly 19%. In its most recent earnings report, the scientific instrumentation company reported $860.5 million in third-quarter revenue, down 0.5% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.45, missing Wall Street's top-line expectations. Management pointed to weaker academic and research spending but highlighted improving demand in biopharma and applied markets and reaffirmed progress toward up to $120 million in cost savings for 2026.



Even with near-term pressures, Bruker continues to execute on growth priorities in proteomics, spatial biology, and semiconductor metrology, which position it to benefit from the convergence of life sciences and AI-driven innovation. For long-term investors, the company’s margin expansion initiatives and steady end-market recovery could set the stage for gradual upside as conditions stabilize.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that investment managers must disclose in quarterly Securities and Exchange Commission filings if they exceed $100 million in value.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Liquidated position: Selling all shares of a particular investment, resulting in a zero holding.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company or investment.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, shown as a percentage.

Mass spectrometry: An analytical technique used to identify substances by measuring the mass of their molecules.

Molecular diagnostics: Tests that analyze biological markers in the genome and proteome to diagnose and monitor disease.

X-ray instruments: Devices that use X-rays to analyze the structure or composition of materials.

Microscopy systems: Instruments that magnify and visualize small objects or structures not visible to the naked eye.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bruker. The Motley Fool recommends DLocal and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $7 calls on DLocal and short January 2027 $10 calls on DLocal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

