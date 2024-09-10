Why Investing in Ollie's Bargain Stock is a Smart Move Right Now

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth potential. Based in Harrisburg, PA, Ollie's has defied industry trends by achieving a significant stock rally of 22.6% over the past six months, while the broader industry experienced an 8% rise.



Ollie's success lies in its straightforward yet highly effective business model, 'buy cheap, sell cheap.' This principle, combined with rigorous cost management and a focus on enhancing store efficiency, has allowed it to maintain a competitive edge. The company has also leveraged its customer loyalty program, Ollie's Army, to bolster its market position further.



Reflecting the positive sentiment around Ollie's Bargain, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. Over the past 30 days, analysts have increased their estimates for the current fiscal year by 0.3% to $3.28 per share and for the next fiscal year by 0.8% to $3.71 per share. These estimates indicate expected year-over-year growth rates of 12.7% and 13.2%, respectively. The numbers reinforce confidence in the stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OLLI’s Market Expansion Initiatives

Ollie's Bargain's commitment to offering value-driven merchandise assortments has made it a formidable player in the marketplace. The continued success of Ollie's Army has played a vital role in driving sales. With a consistently growing membership, Ollie's Bargain ended the second quarter of fiscal 2024 with 14.5 million active Ollie's Army members, accounting for more than 80% of sales.



The company's performance has been bolstered by the favorable response to its deals and product offerings, which resonate with a wide customer base. Ollie's Bargain's ability to offer appealing and diverse products has been a key driver of its success. The company's strong vendor relationships have played a crucial role in further cementing its position in the market.



Ollie's Bargain's results depend on the availability of brand-name and closeout merchandise at compelling price points. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering superior deals, enhancing operating margins and expanding its store network.

OLLI’s Store Growth & Distribution Network

Ollie's Bargain remains committed to its long-term expansion strategy, aiming to have 1,300 in the long run. The company has consistently expanded its store network, achieving an impressive CAGR of 10.4%, growing from 345 stores in fiscal 2019 to 512 stores in fiscal 2023. Looking at fiscal 2024, Ollie's Bargain plans to open 50 new stores in fiscal 2024.



Ollie's Bargain's new store real estate model prioritizes flexibility and focuses on the store size between 25,000 and 35,000 square feet. The company targets new store sales of about $4 million in the first full year of operations.



The construction of a new distribution center in Princeton, IL, was completed in the second quarter, with product shipments commencing in July 2024. The addition of this fourth distribution center is expected to enhance the company's distribution capabilities, supporting up to 750 stores.

Final Thoughts on Ollie's Bargain

Ollie's Bargain’s strategic endeavors position the stock firmly for growth. With promising factors such as enhanced closeout opportunities, a growing trend of consumers trading down and ample room for expanding its store network, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears poised for a bright future.



Management has set ambitious targets for fiscal 2024, with net sales projected between $2,276 million and $2,291 million, marking an increase from $2,102.7 million reported in fiscal 2023. The company foresees fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings in the range of $3.22-$3.30 per share, up from the adjusted earnings of $2.91 reported last fiscal.

3 More Stocks Looking Red Hot

The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chefs' current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 9.7% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Sprouts Farmers SFM, which is engaged in the retailing of fresh, natural and organic food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of around 9.6% and 18.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Flowers Foods FLO, one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. FLO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings calls for growth of around 1% and 4.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

