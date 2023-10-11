Why Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $8.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.43% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.71%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 19.11% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, up 0.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Invesco Mortgage Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.59. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.72.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.