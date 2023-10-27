Why Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) closed at $6.51, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.38%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 33.5% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.40, indicating a 0.72% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.2.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

