Why Invesco (IVZ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Invesco (IVZ) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 25.86% so far this year. The investment management company is paying out a dividend of $0.21 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.82% compared to the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield of 3.31% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.5%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.84 is up 3.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Invesco has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.66%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Invesco's current payout ratio is 48%, meaning it paid out 48% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, IVZ expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $1.81 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 5.85%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, IVZ is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

