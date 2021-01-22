Markets
ISRG

Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Just Dropped

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

A little over a week after preannouncing sales for Q4 and full-year 2020 (which sent the stock up), robotic surgery specialist Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) released its full earnings results last night -- which sent the stock down.

Despite beating earnings expectations, as of 10:40 a.m. EST, Intuitive Surgical stock has fallen 5.5%.

Blackboard drawing of stock chart altered to point down instead of up.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

We already knew (from the preannouncement) that Q4 sales had exceeded expectations -- $1.33 billion versus a consensus target of $1.23 billion. Last night, Intuitive Surgical confirmed that earnings were also better than expected. Analysts had predicted that Intuitive would earn $3.12 per share in Q4, but the company earned $3.58 per share (pro forma) instead.

When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Intuitive's profits weren't as great as that pro forma number, but Intuitive still earned $3.02, which was 1% better than in last year's Q4.

Analysts seem to like that number, with about five different investment banks raising their price targets on Intuitive Surgical stock in response to the news. Still, it was a bit disappointing to see sales at the company grow 4% (as preannounced), but earnings grow only 1% (as just announced).

Now what

Honestly, I suspect this is the reason investors are selling off Intuitive Surgical stock this morning: They were hoping that the company's earnings beat would dwarf the size of its sales beat, and that didn't happen. But this doesn't mean the news was bad.

In the face of a global pandemic that squelched elective medical procedures as hospitals devoted their attention to fighting the novel coronavirus, Intuitive Surgical still managed to increase its procedure volume by 6% in Q4 and 1% for the year.

Yes, management is warning that the ongoing pandemic "will likely continue to have ... an adverse impact on the Company's procedure volumes." But eventually this pandemic will end. Eventually this recession will end. Once things get back to "normal," there will be a huge amount of backlogged procedures and pent-up demand for medical services to work through.

I expect that demand to benefit Intuitive Surgical -- and the investors who stick with the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Intuitive Surgical and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $580 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2022 $600 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ISRG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular