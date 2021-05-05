Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Jumped 17% in April

What happened

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were climbing last month as the maker of the da Vinci surgical robot posted better-than-expected results in its first-quarter earnings report, easily beating estimates on the top and bottom lines. The stock also got a boost from an analyst upgrade earlier in the month as well as general optimism about the economic reopening and President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, which includes money for healthcare.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished last month up 17%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock gained through much of April before shooting higher on April 21 when its earnings report came out.

ISRG data by YCharts.

So what

Intuitive Surgical kicked off the month with a positive analyst note from Citigroup, which initiated coverage with a buy rating, saying that the company was expanding its robotic surgery platform into new areas like urology, gynecology, and general surgery, increasing its market opportunity.

Image source: Getty Images.

The stock gained alongside the S&P 500 through the first half of the month, then shot up 10% when its earnings report came out.

Da Vinci procedures increased 16% in the period, and its installed base grew by 8%. That drove an 18% increase in revenue to $1.29 billion, which easily beat estimates at $1.11 billion. It was the fastest growth rate from the company, showing patients are becoming more comfortable with surgical procedures now that the COVID-19 threat is easing. Intuitive Surgical also posted strong growth on the bottom line as adjusted earnings per share increased from $2.70 to $3.52, easily outpacing estimates at $2.63.

Now what

As the company laps a weak performance last year due to the pandemic, it expects procedures to grow 22% to 26% this year with operating expenses rising 18% to 22%, indicating margins should expand.

Intuitive Surgical has a strong competitive position with unique technology and a razor-and-blades model that keeps customers locked in and delivers high margins. The healthcare stock is pricey but the business consistently delivers high growth. As it expands to new platforms, that steady growth should continue.

10 stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $580.0 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2022 $600.0 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.