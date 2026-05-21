Why Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). Shares have lost about 7.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Intuitive Surgical due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

ISRG Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates on Procedure Growth

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 by 20.2%. The bottom line improved 38.1% year over year.

GAAP earnings per share was $2.28 versus $1.92 a year ago.

Revenue Details

Revenues rose 23% from the year-ago quarter to $2.77 billion, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%. Growth reflected higher global procedure volume and stronger system placements, led by da Vinci 5.

Segmental Details

Instrument & Accessories: ISRG Procedure Growth Lifts High-Margin Recurring Mix

Revenues for this segment climbed 23.3% year over year to $1.69 billion, supported by procedure growth and customer buying patterns, alongside the sharp increase in Ion procedure volume.

Worldwide procedures (da Vinci and Ion combined) increased about 17% versus the first quarter of 2025, with da Vinci procedures up roughly 16% and Ion procedures up about 39%. ISRG’s strong momentum during the quarter reflects broad-based adoption across its platforms, with strength in the United States and Europe and mixed results in parts of Asia.

Systems: ISRG’s Placements Shift Further Toward da Vinci 5

This segment’s revenues totaled $650.7 million, up 24.5% year over year, driven by capital strength. Intuitive Surgical placed 431 da Vinci systems in the quarter, up from 367 a year earlier. The mix continued to move toward the latest da Vinci 5, with 232 placements compared with 147 in the prior-year quarter. The company also placed 52 Ion systems, modestly higher than 49 a year ago, as Ion adoption expanded alongside growing procedure demand.

Intuitive Surgical highlighted leasing as a meaningful part of placements, including usage-based arrangements, while trade-in activity rose as customers upgraded to da Vinci 5. The company ended the quarter with a da Vinci installed base of 11,395 systems, up 12% year over year, while Ion’s installed base rose 22% to 1,041 systems.

Services

Revenues from this segment improved 19% to $433.7 million, tracking the larger installed base and ongoing demand for support and maintenance.

ISRG Margin Profile Improves Despite Tariff Headwinds

Adjusted gross profit was $1.88 billion, up 25.6% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin was 67.8%, up approximately 140 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $613.3 million, up 8.9% year over year.

Research and development expenses totaled $361.9 million, up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted operating income totaled $1.08 billion, up 40.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the operating margin was 38.9%, up approximately 480 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

ISRG’s Financial Position

Capital allocation remained active during the quarter. ISRG repurchased 2.3 million shares for $1.1 billion, reducing cash, cash equivalents, and investments to $7.98 billion at quarter-end from $9.03 billion at the end of fiscal 2025.

Management also pointed to continued investments in product and digital capabilities, including scaling da Vinci 5 globally and expanding the broader ecosystem that supports utilization and adoption.

ISRG’s Procedure & Margin Outlook for 2026

Following the quarter, Intuitive Surgical raised its full-year 2026 da Vinci procedure growth outlook to about 13.5-15.5%. The company also expects adjusted gross margin of 67.5% to 68.5% for 2026, a range that includes an estimated tariff impact of about 1% of revenues, and projects adjusted operating expense growth of 11-14%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, Intuitive Surgical has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Intuitive Surgical has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.