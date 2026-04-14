Why Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ended the recent trading session at $467.22, demonstrating a +1.8% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.93%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 21, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.08, signifying a 14.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.61 billion, indicating a 15.75% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.96 per share and a revenue of $11.55 billion, representing changes of +11.53% and +14.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.87.

Meanwhile, ISRG's PEG ratio is currently 2.93. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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