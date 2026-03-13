Why Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $472.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.14% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.08, signifying a 14.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.61 billion, up 15.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.06 per share and revenue of $11.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.65% and +14.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.42% increase. As of now, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.03.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 3.03 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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