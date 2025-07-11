Why Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest close session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) was down 2.66% at $512.06. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.22%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.54% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.32%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 22, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.92, showcasing a 7.87% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.35 billion, reflecting a 16.81% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.84 per share and a revenue of $9.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.81% and +15.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 67.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.76.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

