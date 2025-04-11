Why Intuitive Machines Stock Is Soaring This Week

Shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) are trading higher this week. The company's stock had gained 9.6% as of 1:14 p.m. ET on Friday. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both had one of their most chaotic weeks in years.

The lunar exploration company announced a deal this week with SpaceX to launch its fourth lunar mission.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A SpaceX partnership

Investors were pleased to hear the company chose SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket as the launch system that will carry its fourth lunar delivery mission (IM-4). The rocket will be launched from Florida and carry data relay satellites crucial to NASA's Near Space Network Services contract.

"Lunar surface delivery and data relay satellites are central to our strategy to commercialize the Moon," said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus in the announcement. The shift to a payload of communication infrastructure shows that the company is evolving beyond one-off lunar landings toward establishing permanent lunar services. The network will operate on a "pay by the minute" model, creating a recurring revenue stream.

Two additional missions will complete the satellite network that will support both NASA's lunar ambitions and commercial operations.

Recent challenges

Intuitive's most recent lunar mission wasn't a success. The company's lander touched down off course and tipped over, draining its batteries prematurely. Despite these setbacks, NASA has maintained confidence in the company, and the announcement today shows Intuitive knows the smart move is to diversify its mission capabilities.

Intuitive Machines still carries a great deal of risk given the uncertainties surrounding its execution and the viability of its business model, but the company continues to demonstrate significant potential. It's an intriguing option for investors with higher risk tolerance.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intuitive Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in Intuitive Machines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intuitive Machines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,779!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,306!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 787% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 152% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.