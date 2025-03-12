Why Intuitive Machines Stock Soared Today

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock saw big gains in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price closed out the day's trading up 14.5% and had been up as much as 18.1% earlier in the session.

Intuitive Machines stock saw a rebound today as new information about its failed lunar landing mission emerged. Despite today's big valuation gain, the company's share price is still down roughly 59% over the last month.

Intuitive Machines stock surges on new mission data

Investors got some fresh news about Intuitive Machines' lunar mission last week. The company's Athena lunar lander touched down on the moon outside of its intended landing area and got stock in a crater. As a result of its positioning, the company was not able to launch robotics systems attached to its lunar lander -- and positioning meant that attached solar panels did not have the necessary solar exposure to recharge onboard batteries. While the overall mission was a disappointment, new data suggests that some of the core technologies involved did function properly in space.

What's next for Intuitive Machines?

Intuitive Machines stock has seen some dramatic valuation swings over the last year. The company's share price is still up roughly 24.5% over the last 12 months, but it's also down 68% from its high across the stretch.

As highlighted by recent complications surrounding the company's latest lunar mission, Intuitive Machines' performance outlook is highly speculative -- and the stock comes with a high level of risk. On the other hand, the business has a pioneering position in its corner of the space industry. The failed lunar landing represents a significant setback for the business, but that doesn't necessarily mean that Intuitive Machines won't be able to rack up wins over the long term.

