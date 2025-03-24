Why Intuitive Machines Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock is surging Monday following the company's recent quarterly results. The space-tech specialist's share price was up 27% as of 3 p.m. ET.

Intuitive Machines published its Q4 report before the market opened this morning, and investors liked what the company had to say about performance in the period and its forward outlook. The company's stock is also getting a boost thanks to bullish momentum for the market at large today.

Intuitive Machines stock surges on EBITDA outlook

Intuitive Machines' Q4 revenue increased 79% year over year to reach $54.7 million, and the business posted an operating loss of $13.4 million in the period. The sales performance for the quarter brought the space tech company's full-year sales to roughly $228 million, and management reported having $385 million in cash and equivalents following a recent capital raise.

For this year, the company is guiding for sales to come in between $250 million and $300 million. Notably, this forecast came in well below the average analyst estimate's call for sales of roughly $342.5 million in the period -- but there was a big upside in management's guidance. Intuitive Machines expects that it will be generating positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) on a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted basis by this year's fourth quarter. It also expects to post positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year in 2026.

Tariff news is also boosting Intuitive Machines stock

Intuitive Machines stock is also getting a lift from the broader-market trend today. As of 3 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively. Investors are buying back in to stocks today amid indications that tariffs introduced at the beginning of next month will be more limited than previously thought, and it's helping to power some big gains for Intuitive Machines and other growth stocks that have recently seen significant sell-offs.

