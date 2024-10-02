Why Intuitive Machines Stock Rocketed 62% Higher in September

Shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) soared 62% higher in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The space exploration company completed its first lunar mission earlier this year, and in September a multibillion-dollar contract award from NASA propelled the stock higher.

A big contract win for Intuitive Machines

On Sept. 17, NASA awarded Intuitive Machines a Near Space Network contract with a maximum potential value of $4.82 billion over the next 10 years. As part of the agreement, according to the announcement, it "will deploy lunar relay satellites and provide communication and navigation services that play an essential role in NASA's Artemis campaign to establish a long-term presence on the Moon."

CEO Steve Altemus said, "This contract marks an inflection point in Intuitive Machines' leadership in space communications and navigation."

The award follows NASA's August award of a $116.9 million contract to deliver six science and technology payloads to the moon's south pole.

Contract awards are a big deal for Intuitive Machines, which continues to burn cash. In the second quarter, it had an operating loss of $28 million, well above analysts' estimates of a $9 million loss. This year, the company has spent $41.5 million in cash for operations and still has a way to go until it reaches profitability.

What's next for Intuitive Machines?

The contract awards build on positive momentum for Intuitive Machines, which has had a very successful 2024. Earlier this year, it completed its first lunar mission with its Nova-C lunar lander, Odysseus. That validated the company's technology, which it has been developing since its founding in 2013, and it sent the stock soaring higher.

Next up for Intuitive Machines is its IM-2 mission, which will build on its success earlier this year. On this mission, scheduled for January 2025, its lander will transport an ice drill and mass spectrometer to research ice on the surface of the moon.

Next year, analysts project revenue to be around $371 million with a net loss of $10 million; they don't think the company will be profitable until 2026 at the earliest. For now, an investment in Intuitive Machines remains highly speculative and is suitable if you have a high tolerance for risk.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intuitive Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in Intuitive Machines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intuitive Machines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $716,988!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2024

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.