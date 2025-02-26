Why Intuitive Machines Stock Popped on Wednesday

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock soared 9.9% through 12:52 p.m. ET on Wednesday -- and it isn't even 7:17 p.m. yet.

Why such ultra-specific numbers? Because according to Kennedy Space Center, 7:17 p.m. is the time set for SpaceX to launch its next rocket. And on that rocket will be a Nova-C lunar lander built by Intuitive Machines, which the company plans to land on the moon.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

But investors today are rewarding Intuitive Machines before it's even gotten its lander off of Earth -- much less landed safely on the moon!

Intuitive Machines' moon dreams

It's been a whole year since Intuitive Machines' history-making IM-1 mission, which landed a (robotic) spacecraft on the moon for the U.S. for the first time in more than 50 years.

With this evening's launch, Intuitive Machines will attempt to repeat the feat. Assuming the launch goes as planned, the lander will spend the next eight days en route to the moon, and then make its landing attempt on March 6.

Intuitive Machines calls its lander a Nova-C class vehicle. This specific lander also has a specific name: Athena. And the entire mission that Intuitive Machines is running, putting Athena on the moon to deliver cargo and beam back data to Earth, is called the IM-2 (for Intuitive Machines' second landing) mission.

IM-2 is part of a broader NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS project, which is itself part of the Project Artemis endeavor to return American astronauts to the moon before the end of the decade.

Is Intuitive Machines stock a buy?

A successful IM-2 will cement Intuitive's position as America's most reliable lander of spacecraft on the moon. Plus, NASA awarded Intuitive $47 million to run the IM-2 mission. That's roughly 25% of Intuitive's 2024 revenue.

It might not make Intuitive Machines stock a buy, exactly, but it's still a very big deal.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $328,354 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,837 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $527,017!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.