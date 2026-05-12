Why Intuit (INTU) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $388.98, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.71%.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software's shares have seen an increase of 6.46% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.81%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 20, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $12.48, indicating a 7.12% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.52 billion, indicating a 9.87% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $23.15 per share and a revenue of $21.18 billion, signifying shifts of +14.89% and +12.46%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuit is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.8.

It's also important to note that INTU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.51.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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