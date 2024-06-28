Why Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed the most recent trading day at $1.10, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.71%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 28.71% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.72, showcasing a 76% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.25 million, indicating a 14.97% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$2.72 per share and a revenue of $6.1 million, demonstrating changes of -377.19% and +8.72%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Intrusion Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, finds itself in the bottom 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

