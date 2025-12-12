Why This Intriguing Rare Earth Stock Slumped Over 10% This Week

Key Points

Critical Metals owns one of the world's largest rare earth deposits.

It secured a significant offtake deal this week, securing commitments for 75% the mine's produce.

10 stocks we like better than Critical Metals ›

Shares of Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML) fell 10.8% at their lowest point this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rare earth miner announced a joint venture this week, but something else caught investors' attention, triggering selling in the stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A major rare earth deal

Critical Metals owns a 42% stake in Tanbreez in Greenland, one of the world's largest rare-earth deposits, with plans to increase its stake to 92.5%. The company recently secured environmental approvals, paving the way for the mine's development.

This week, Critical Metals filed a term sheet to create a 50/50 joint venture with a state-owned entity in Romania to construct a rare-earth plant that will process rare-earth concentrates into magnets for aerospace and military applications. Rare-earth magnets are broadly used in electronics, phones, electric vehicles, and defense systems.

Importantly, Critical Metals will supply half of the rare-earth concentrate from Tanbreez to the joint venture for the mine's full resource lifespan.

That makes it a significant deal as it commits 50% of Tanbreez's concentrate under a long-term offtake agreement. With this deal, Critical Metals has now secured agreements for 75% of the mine's produce even before it has started mining.

This also highlights the high demand for rare earths and the incentive for domestic miners, such as Critical Metals, to expedite operations, particularly under President Donald Trump's leadership. Securing the domestic supply of critical metals and minerals, including rare earth elements, is among the top national security priorities for the Trump administration, aimed at reducing reliance on China.

So why did Critical Metals stock fall this week?

Rare earth stocks surged some months ago after China imposed export restrictions on several critical rare earth elements. The U.S. and China, however, reached a trade truce, and industry numbers this week revealed a big jump in China's rare earth exports for November.

With shares of Critical Metals surging over 340% in the year at one point, investors are taking profits off the table. However, given the rare-earth potential and Critical Metals' Tanbreez ownership, it's a stock worth keeping an eye on.

Should you invest $1,000 in Critical Metals right now?

Before you buy stock in Critical Metals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Critical Metals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $507,421!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,138!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.