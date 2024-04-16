News & Insights

Markets
ITCI

Why Intra-Cellular Therapies Is Rising In Pre-market?

April 16, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) reported positive topline results from Study 501 evaluating lumateperone 42 mg as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder. In the study, Lumateperone 42 mg achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in both the primary and the key secondary endpoints. Also, Lumateperone was generally safe and well-tolerated in the study.

Suresh Durgam, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies, said: "In this Phase 3 study, lumateperone demonstrated a robust effect as an adjunctive treatment to antidepressants in patients with MDD who had inadequate response to antidepressant therapy. This study contributes to the growing body of evidence of lumateperone's efficacy and safety across mood disorders."

Topline results from second Phase 3 study, Study 502, are expected late in the second quarter of current year.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies are up 20% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.