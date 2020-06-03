Why Internet Stocks & ETFs Can Keep Rising

Internet stocks & ETFs have been among the top performers not only this year but over the past decade because internet is fundamentally transforming our economy and society. And this trend has accelerated amid the pandemic as people around the world, stuck at home, are dependent on the internet for work, school and entertainment.

“We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” per Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft (MSFT). Some of these changes will be permanent, for example, shopping online or using electronic payments, as more businesses have moved online and to contactless payments.

The First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF (FDN) holds the largest and most actively US Internet companies. Its top holdings include Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX).

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) invests in the largest and most liquid US-listed internet companies. Amazon, Facebook, Alibaba (BABA) and Alphabet (GOOGL) are among the top holdings.

The O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) selects internet companies for revenue growth, profitability and strong balance sheets. Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Tencent (TCEHY) and Alibaba are its top holdings.

To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.

