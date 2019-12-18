Why International Stocks Can Be Expected to Outperform U.S. Stocks Next Year

At this time of year, when most people are focused on buying gifts and planning for the holidays, the minds of investors and investment professionals start turning to next year and where to put their money. Often that is an intellectual exercise only, more about growth versus value, domestic versus international, large cap versus small cap etc. Sometimes though, those musings lead to concrete trade ideas that may be better off being enacted before the year’s end.

A case in point would be something like the Vanguard All World Ex-US ETF (VEU). AS the name implies, this fund follows an index that tracks stocks outside America. It includes developed and developing countries and, while weighted more towards large cap stocks, there are some smaller companies represented in the index and therefore the ETF.

If you look at the one-year chart for VEU above, the appeal isn’t that obvious. Sure, it has upward momentum, but has basically followed the path of U.S. stocks, recovering early in the year then surging over the last few months after a few mid-year wobbles. The difference become apparent, however, if you go back a bit further and compare VEU to the S&P 500.

As you can see, over that time, international stocks have underperformed the S&P by a wide margin. That could be about to change.

There are two, somewhat interconnected reasons for the underperformance of international stocks, and both are likely to become less of an issue next year. The first is simple. The U.S. economy has been stronger than the rest of the world, pretty much since the recession in 2009.

In these partisan times, I am sure some will attribute that to Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House, while others will assert that, having gotten through that thanks to a Republican Congress, the credit goes to Donald Trump. There may be some merit to one, both or neither of those arguments, but the politics here is irrelevant. The fact is that no matter which party is in charge, what we have seen over the last decade is an almost unrivaled period of accommodative policy, both fiscal and monetary.

The fiscal side started with the stimulus package passed in response to the recession, then continued through tax cuts from both parties that weren’t matched by spending cuts, but rather accompanied by expanded government outlays. On the monetary side, ultra-low interest rates and multiple versions of QE were the norm until recently.

That was, at least initially, a completely different approach from that taken elsewhere. In most of the rest of the world, and particularly in Europe, the monetarist approach to dealing with the recession dominated. “Austerity” was the buzzword, although subsequent events and simple logic would suggest that that was a completely wrongheaded approach to what caused the problem: a credit crisis.

The rest of the world had ultra-low interest rates and QE, as did the U.S., but without the fiscal stimulus they had a much more limited effect elsewhere.

The result was that as the U.S. began the long climb out of the recession, most of the rest of the world stalled. The damage done by the initial response has persisted, and has made it harder to respond to challenges like the disruption to international trade.

Put simply, the U.S. has been the place to be for around a decade, and that has led to the second thing that has negatively impacted international stocks: a high dollar. Around 2010, after years of the dollar index bouncing around 80, it began an ascent to the high nineties, where it is today. Overseas equities have therefore been devalued.

Those policies, however, cannot go on forever. The U.S. national debt is at $23 trillion and growing. At some point that will have to be addressed. The evidence so far suggests that that can be achieved without major disruption, but it will weaken the dollar and result in slower growth relative to the rest of the world. With an election next year, that process, or at least the anticipation of it, should begin soon.

All of that means that international stocks, after years of underperformance, could play catch-up next year, and that makes something like VEU, with a low expense ratio and a broad selection of stocks, a good long-term bet.

