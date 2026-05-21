Why International Seaways (INSW) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on International Seaways (INSW), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For International Seaways, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $4.51 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +342.2% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for International Seaways while one has gone lower. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 64.98%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $14.99 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +176.6%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for International Seaways, with two estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 53.96%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped International Seaways earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for International Seaways have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 13.6% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

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International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.