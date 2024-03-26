Why International Paper Stock Is Folding Today

What happened

International Paper (NYSE: IP) appears set to spark a bidding war for British rival DS Smith (LSE: SMDS), attempting to disrupt a planned deal between the target and London's Mondi (LSE: MNDI). Investors appear concerned IP might have to pay up, sending shares of the paper and packaging giant down 7% as of 3 p.m. ET.

U.K. paper push

The paper and packaging industry is readjusting capacity and expectations now that a post-pandemic shipping surge is over -- and that means consolidation. Last year, Irish company Smurfit Kappa Group agreed to acquire WestRock for $11.2 billion, and earlier this month, Mondi made a $6.58 billion (or 373 pence per share) offer to acquire DS Smith.

Now, apparently, IP wants in on the act. DS Smith said it's in talks with International Paper about a potential counteroffer that would reportedly value the target at between 400 pence and 420 pence per share.

International Paper is larger than Mondi and presumably could outlast its British counterpart in a bidding war. But investors are worried about how far IP will be willing to go and how much dilution will be required to get an all-stock deal done.

Is International Paper stock a buy following the deal talk?

Investors are selling IP because of the uncertainty about what's to come. For that reason, it's not a wise move to jump in and buy shares following the drop. Buying DS Smith would have strategic advantages for IP and help broaden the company's geographic heft, but many mergers come undone because the buyer is forced to overpay.

Even with Tuesday afternoon's drop, IP shares are up 11% over the past year, despite the difficult macro conditions. The company, with its 4.8% dividend yield, is an attractive option for income-focused investors. But potential buyers should wait to see how this potential bidding war plays out before buying in.

Should you invest $1,000 in International Paper right now?

Before you buy stock in International Paper, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and International Paper wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DS Smith. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.