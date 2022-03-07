Why International Money Express Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI) were skyrocketing today after the company released fourth-quarter 2021 financial results that were better than expected. Investors were especially pleased that the money transfer company's earnings easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate.

The tech stock was up by 13% as of 10:35 a.m. ET.

So what

International Money Express, also called Intermex, reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.40 in the fourth quarter -- an increase of 33% year over year -- which easily outpaced analysts' consensus estimate of $0.27 per share.

Intermex had an impressive quarter with record sales of $127.2 million, up 28% from the year-ago quarter, as well as a 25% increase in net money transfer transactions.

The company's strong performance in the quarter was due, in part, to Intermex's recent customer gains. The number of active customers increased by more than 20% in the quarter and digital customers grew by 76%.

"Record results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2021 again reflected growth across all of our primary markets and our emerging geographies, as well as further advances in the digital sector, in which we believe Intermex has a significant and sustainable opportunity to gain market share," Intermex CEO Bob Lisy said in a press release.

Now what

Not only were investors impressed with the company's earnings and customer growth in the quarter, but they were also likely enthusiastic about management's revenue outlook for the full-year 2022.

Intermex's management issued revenue guidance in the range of $537 million to $546 million for 2022. That means the company expects sales to increase by 18% at the midpoint of guidance and be much higher than analysts' consensus estimate of $511 million for the year.

10 stocks we like better than International Money Express, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and International Money Express, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.