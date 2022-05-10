Why International Game Technology Stock Popped 12.5% on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of gambling industry supplier International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) jumped as much as 12.5% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported earnings. Shares closed the day up 10%.

Revenue was up 4% in the quarter to $1.05 billion, and operating income fell 3% to $252 million. But the company remained free-cash-flow positive with $115 million in cash generated in the quarter.

Net debt also dropped 17% from a year ago to $5.8 billion. The level of debt was always the biggest argument against IGT long term. The company has de-risked the balance sheet and become a better operator in the process.

Net income was down in the quarter, which isn't a great sign, but management has done a great job of improving the company's operations, and that seems to be what the market is rewarding.

Management also announced a $0.20 per-share dividend, which is a positive sign showing that management is expecting free cash flow to continue long term. I don't think this will be a great growth company given the lack of new casinos being built around the world, but it may be a good cash and dividend stock, which would have been hard to imagine just a few years ago.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.