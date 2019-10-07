Why International Game Technology Stock Jumped 18.6% in September

What happened

Shares of International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) climbed 18.6% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, rebounding from a five-year low as the gambling-technology company announced a new seven-year contract with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

To be clear, IGT stock began to rally along with the broader market at the start of last month, then gained momentum following its Sept. 6 announcement of the long-term deal.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Following a competitive bidding process held by the State of Mississippi, International Game Technology's subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions, won the contract to provide the Mississippi Lottery with a variety of services including lottery terminals and a draw-based central system. In addition, IGT won a separate seven-year contract to produce instant tickets as well as to provide secure warehousing and game-distribution services. Each of the contracts allows for up to three single-year extensions.

"We are thrilled to have IGT on board with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation," said lottery president Tom Shaheen. "We look forward to partnering with them in our effort as we pursue our mission of raising funds for roads and bridges throughout Mississippi."

Now what

For perspective, International Game Technology's stock had plunged more than 20% year to date leading into last month, hurt by the burden of massive debt levels, declining sales, and underwhelming profits. So while this new long-term contract undoubtedly helps appease some investors' concerns to those ends, after last month's pop I'm content watching this story play out from the sidelines until IGT is able to demonstrate more tangible progress toward returning to sustained, profitable growth.

10 stocks we like better than International Game Technology

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and International Game Technology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.