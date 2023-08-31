In an article for Vettafi, Ben Hernandez discusses why intermediate-term Treasuries could be the best option for fixed income investors given the current market environment. In recent months, long-term Treasuries have considerably weakened as it’s become increasingly clear that the Federal Reserve is not close to pivoting in terms of its rate policy.

This is primarily due to the economy continuing to avoid a recession, while data like the jobs market and consumer spending continue to indicate the economy is expanding. At the same time, the short-end offers generous yields but would underperform in the event that the Fed cuts rates. Another factor is that there is going to be high levels of Treasury supply hitting the market later this year as the government looks to fund its deficit.

Given that both ends of the curve have high levels of risk and uncertainty, investors should consider intermediate-term Treasuries to take advantage of elevated yields while reducing duration risk.

Historically, these periods of ‘pause’ when the Fed is deliberating its next policy move tend to be volatile. This is even more the case this year given the runup in yields and uncertainty in political and macro arenas.

Finsum: Intermediate-term Treasuries could be the best option for investors given the risks and uncertainty surrounding the short and long-end.

