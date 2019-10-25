Why Interface Stock Popped 15% This Morning

What happened

Shares of Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) jumped 15% in early trading this morning after the producer of modular carpet products reported Q3 sales and earnings ahead of analyst estimates.

Adjusted earnings came in $0.03 ahead of expectations at $0.45 per share, and sales were $348 million, above the $346.4 million that Wall Street had predicted.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Interface's sales grew 9% year over year in the third quarter, with 2 percentage points of organic growth (as opposed to growth through acquisitions). Earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were only $0.45 per share -- less than the company's adjusted figure, but more than triple the $0.14 per share earned in last year's Q3.

CEO Jay Gould attributed the improved performance in part to "robust product innovation," including the introduction of "resilient flooring" which now comprises 25% of revenue volume.

Now what

Such innovation will continue, with Gould promising to expand the company's carbon-neutral floors program next year. This year, Interface is doubling down on its promise to deliver total net sales growth of 14% to 15%, with improved adjusted gross profit margins of 39.5% by year end.

Given that Wall Street is only expecting 14.4% sales growth, Gould's prediction appears to promise the prospect of yet another earnings beat (or at least a sales beat) in Q4, which explains further why investors are so happy with today's news.

10 stocks we like better than Interface, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Interface, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Interface, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.