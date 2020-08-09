Markets
IBKR

Why Interactive Brokers Stock Rose 18.7% in July

Contributor
Billy Duberstein The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) rose 18.7% during the month of July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The discount broker continued to rack up new customers despite increased competition in the space over the past year.

IBKR's daily average revenue trades (DARTs) have surged amid market volatility this year, more than doubling over the prior year, leading to Interactive Brokers beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings per share in its July earnings report.

Seen from chest down a man works his cell phone and dollar sign icons emanate from it.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

During the June quarter, Interactive Brokers DARTs surged a whopping 111% compared to the prior year, much higher than overall customer account growth of 36%. While those seem like blockbuster numbers, Interactive Brokers actually makes a large portion of revenue and profits from margin lending. A combination of lower interest rates and 3% total lower margin loans led to a 24% decrease in net interest income, yielding to revenue increasing by "only" 30.5%

Operating profits were also flat, as Interactive Brokers took an additional $104 million charge to settle contracts for customers that were affected when West Texas Intermediate oil contracts fell to an unprecedented negative $37.63 in April. That extra charge actually led to operating income falling slightly during the quarter; however, without that charge, operating income would have been up 44.9%.

Now what

While a lot of attention has gone to Robinhood and other new-age trading apps, Interactive Brokers continues to have extremely low commission rates as well as the lowest margin loan rates in the business, which continues to lure in customer accounts at a rapid pace. While market volatility and interest rates should even out over time, Interactive Brokers' competitive advantages in technology should continue to attract more customers, which should benefit this growth stock over the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Interactive Brokers
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Interactive Brokers wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Billy Duberstein owns shares of Interactive Brokers. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Interactive Brokers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular