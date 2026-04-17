Why Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed the most recent trading day at $81.71, moving +2.94% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

The stock of company has risen by 17.26% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 21, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.62, showcasing a 31.91% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, up 22.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.45 per share and a revenue of $6.85 billion, representing changes of +11.87% and +11.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.55% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.35. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.76.

It is also worth noting that IBKR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 175, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IBKR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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