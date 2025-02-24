Why Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed at $214.61, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.21%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.12% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 0.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, up 14.63% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.39 billion, indicating a 15.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.46 per share and a revenue of $5.49 billion, representing changes of +6.12% and +5.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% higher. As of now, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.31. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.07 of its industry.

One should further note that IBKR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

