Why Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The latest trading session saw Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) ending at $191.31, denoting a -0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The the stock of company has risen by 26.24% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.84%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.29 billion, reflecting a 12.9% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $5.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.43% and +17.68%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.05% downward. Currently, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.33 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.11 of its industry.

Meanwhile, IBKR's PEG ratio is currently 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.56.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.