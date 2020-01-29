Why Intelsat Stock Dropped 23% Today

What happened

Shares of satellite communications company Intelsat (NYSE: I), which got walloped last year for a 67% loss, are taking it on the chin again Wednesday. Down 24.2% as of 10:40 a.m. EST, Intelsat is currently the worst-performing stock on the NYSE, literally.

You can thank the United States Senate for that.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

As Multichannel News reports this morning, the Senate is currently working on a version of the proposed Spectrum Management and Reallocation for Taxpayers (SMART) Act, which would require Intelsat and its satcom peers Telesat and Loral Space & Communications to hold a public auction allowing 5G internet providers to bid on about 300 megahertz of their current C-band satellite spectrum.

Because a public auction would almost certainly take longer to organize than a private auction (which the so-called C-Band Alliance would prefer), this is already bad news for Intelsat. But worse than that, the SMART Act reportedly plans to cap the proceeds Intelsat, Telesat, and Loral might reap from the auction at just $1 billion.

Now what

Given that Louisiana senator John Neely Kennedy believes the C-band spectrum in question could be worth as much as $60 billion at auction, the SMART Act appears to be planning to confiscate from Intelsat and its peers the vast majority of their expected profits from this asset sale. Multichannel News reports that the rest of the money would instead go to various other beneficiaries -- $5 billion for the U.S. Treasury, for example, $12.5 billion more for "a next-generation 911 trust fund," a couple billion for "broadcasters and cable operator clients," and the balance -- which could still run to tens of billions of dollars -- to a "Digital Divide Trust Fund."

It's not entirely clear whether the SMART Act at this point is meant to compensate Intelsat and its friends at the level of $1 billion each or $1 billion split three ways. What is clear, though, is that if the bill passes in its current form, Intelsat will not reap anywhere near the multibillion-dollar payday that it, and its investors, had been hoping to receive.

No wonder investors are upset.

10 stocks we like better than Intelsat

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intelsat wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.