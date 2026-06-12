Why Intel's National Security Role Could Reshape Its Long-Term Investment Case

Key Points

Viewing chips as national security explains U.S. support for Intel, TSMC, and on‑shore fabs.

Investors still must track Intel’s execution, margins, and fab utilization despite policy tailwinds.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

National security, advanced chip manufacturing, and shifting global supply chains are reshaping how investors evaluate semiconductor leaders. See how Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), TSMC (NYSE: TSM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fit into this evolving landscape in the video below.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

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Andy Cross has positions in Nvidia. Asit Sharma, CPA has positions in Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.