Why Intel Stock Was Slipping Today

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were falling today in response to news after hours on Friday that it would be removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average and replaced by rival Nvidia.

The news was anticipated after Nvidia split its stock in June, but it nonetheless marks the end of an era for Intel, which has been part of the Dow for 25 years.

As of 11:16 a.m. ET, shares of Intel were down 3.2% on the news.

Intel's retreat continues

Intel's removal from the Dow doesn't really impact the business, but it will lead exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the Dow to sell the stock when the Dow makes the switch on Nov. 8. That's not as significant as being removed from the S&P 500 since not as many ETFs follow the Dow, but it still leads to greater supply and less demand.

Additionally, the Dow's dropping Intel signals the company's waning relevancy in the chip sector, which Intel once dominated. Nvidia passed the company in market cap in 2020 and is now more than 30 times more valuable than Intel, showing how quickly the fortunes of the two companies have changed.

What's next for Intel

Intel just reported third-quarter earnings, and investors generally liked what they saw in the quarter as the stock rose in spite of weak results.

Overall revenue fell 6% to $13.3 billion, and it reported an adjusted loss of $0.46 per share, compared to a per-share profit of $0.41. One-time impairment charges contributed to some of that shortfall.

However, investors were encouraged by fourth-quarter guidance calling for a sequential increase in revenue, and a return to an adjusted profit.

Three months after Intel announced a massive restructuring, the stock still has a lot to prove, but shares have fallen far enough that there's a significant upside if the company can execute on its rebuilding plan.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: short November 2024 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.