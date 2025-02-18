Why Intel Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are flying higher on Thursday. The company's stock gained 8.9% as of 11:00 a.m. ET but was up as much as 11.2% earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3%.

The chipmaker has fallen behind rivals like AMD and Nvidia in the all-important artificial intelligence (AI) market and is considering deals with several other chipmakers that would lead to a major shakeup.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

What happened

Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported that Broadcom is looking into making a bid for Intel's product business, the heart of Intel, which designs and markets its own chips. The deal could involve the company being cut in two, with Taiwan Semiconductor stepping in to take over its other major business, manufacturing and fabrication.

Why it matters

For years, Intel was a leader in the chip industry, designing and manufacturing its own chips, but the company has fallen behind in the age of AI. In a bid to remain competitive, it created its foundry business, manufacturing chips for outside designers. The move hasn't worked out; the unit struggles to grow its customer base and bleeds cash. Intel's CEO stepped down a few months ago as a result of that failure.

If Intel successfully spins off its foundry arm, it could drive value for both of the resulting businesses. TSMC's expertise could help the fabrication arm find its footing, and a strategic merger with Broadcom on the design side could help revitalize the company. The deals could be lucrative for Intel shareholders.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $850,946!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: short February 2025 $27 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.