Why Intel Stock Rose Despite Bearish Momentum for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Today

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock climbed 4.2% Wednesday, even as share prices for Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, and Broadcom were down or flat.

Advanced Micro Devices also barely managed to buck the bearish trend for AI stocks today, with shares up 0.97%.

There's a shared reason why Intel and AMD gained ground despite valuation pullbacks for other high-profile companies with substantial exposure to artificial intelligence trends.

Why are most AI stocks falling today?

Despite the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones indexes all ending in the green, many AI stocks saw significant pullbacks in today's trading. The reason for the pullback likely stems from another development in the rise of tensions and the tech-centered power struggle between China and Western powers.

In a visit to the Netherlands today, Chinese president Xi Jinping told Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attempts to restrict his country's technological rise would not be successful. Xi's comments came on the heels of moves from the U.S. and the Netherlands to limit China's access to chip fabrication equipment. Most notably, this meant that ASML's most advanced lithography machines for the manufacturing of semiconductors could not be exported to China.

Of course, Intel isn't immune to these pressures. But Intel investors received information today that is increasing bullish sentiment for the stock despite geopolitical risks. The company's share price rose thanks to some exciting news that suggests production of its company's 3 nanometer (nm) processor designs could soon begin scaling rapidly.

Intel's next-generation processors are on the horizon

According to a report published by Taiwan Economic Daily today, the fabrication of 3nm chips could make up more than 20% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue this year. Intel, AMD, and Apple were cited as the key customers driving demand for 3nm chips.

Production of Intel's new central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) looks poised to begin soon, and the shift to the more advanced 3nm node suggests significant performance improvements are on the horizon. Despite some otherwise concerning indicators, investors are bullish on the news today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short May 2024 $47 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.