Why Intel Stock Is Jumping Today

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is roaring higher in Wednesday trading thanks to a combination of bullish catalysts. The company's share price was up 5.4% as of 12:30 p.m. ET amid the backdrop of a 1.6% gain for the S&P 500 and a 2.3% rally for the Nasdaq Composite.

The stock market is jumping thanks to news that the Trump administration is interested in lowering tariffs on China and reducing trade war tensions, and Intel is a getting a significant valuation boost from the trend. Shares are also moving higher thanks to a report from Bloomberg that says the company plans to lay off 20% of its workforce.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Intel stock rises as Trump signals new trade war approach

Recent comments from President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggest that the administration is interested in making a trade deal with China that will significantly lower tariffs on the country's goods. If a deal were to materialize in the near future, it could be a substantial bullish catalyst for Intel stock and the market at large.

Is Intel gearing up for another big round of layoffs?

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Intel will reduce its current employee count by roughly 20%. The move is said to be concentrated on reducing the size of middle management and would come on the heels of another big cut to its workforce last year. New layoffs would likely be driven by a desire to lower expenses at a time when the business has been underperforming.

Intel is in the midst of a major restructuring under the leadership of new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who became the company's top executive last month. In addition to cutting its workforce, selling off a 51% stake in its Altera programmable chips business, and other moves, the semiconductor company has reportedly been exploring deals that could see Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and other chip giants step in to help run its foundry business. News about Intel's foundry strategy will likely be one of the stock's biggest performance drivers this year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $561,046!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $606,106!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 811% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Keith Noonan has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short May 2025 $30 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.