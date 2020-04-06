Why Intel Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have jumped today, up by 5% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the stock received an upgrade from Wall Street. Chipzilla also reached an agreement to sell its home connectivity unit.

So what

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso boosted his rating on Intel shares from underperform to market perform. The analyst believes that Intel is well positioned to weather the coronavirus pandemic, which may drive demand for laptops as employees work from home. The crisis is also expected to boost sales of data center chips as companies beef up infrastructure to handle the surge of online activity.

Image source: Intel.

Separately, MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) announced that it had agreed to acquire Intel's home gateway platform unit in a $150 million all-cash deal. The sale should boost the company's quarterly revenue by $60 million to $70 million and is expected to become accretive to MaxLinear's adjusted earnings in the first full quarter after it closes in Q3.

The tech giant had reportedly started looking for buyers of that segment late last year, and rumors surfaced in February that MaxLinear was a potential buyer. That unit makes chips for home internet devices like routers and Wi-Fi access points and is estimated to generate annual revenue of approximately $450 million.

Now what

While end markets that Intel serves may experience a short-term boost from the outbreak's fallout, Caso notes that Intel faces "longer-term structural issues," most notably its "process technology disadvantage" that is expected to persist into 2022. These concerns prevent Raymond James from "becoming more constructive on the stock."

10 stocks we like better than Intel

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.