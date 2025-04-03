Why Intel Stock Jumped in a Brutal Day for the Market

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock posted gains despite big sell-offs for the broader market Thursday. The semiconductor company's share price closed out the day up 2.1% and had been up as much as 8.7% earlier in trading. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 4.9% in the session, and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 6%.

Stocks saw huge sell-offs today as investors reacted to wide-ranging new tariffs set to be implemented by the Trump administration. Intel was able to fight through the bearish momentum and end the day in the green thanks to a report that the company could reach a major new deal with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Intel stock rises on potential TSMC deal

The Information reported today that Intel and TSMC had reached a preliminary agreement that could have major implications for the long-term outlook of the U.S. semiconductor industry. According to the report, TSMC is gearing up to take a 20% stake in Intel's chip foundry unit that will see the fabrication business operated as a new joint venture between the two companies. As part of the deal, TSMC would share key trade secrets and help Intel operate its foundry unit in exchange for a substantial equity stake in the business.

What's next for Intel?

While preliminary terms for a foundry business partnership between Intel and TSMC are said to be in place, there's still a good amount of uncertainty about what a partnership between the two companies would look like. On the other hand, TSMC is the clear leader in the chip fabrication space -- and having the company come on board to help its foundry operations would likely be a major positive development for Intel. With demand for foundry services for high-margin artificial intelligence (AI) chips rising, partnering with TSMC could help make Intel a real player in the space.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $676,774!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Keith Noonan has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short May 2025 $30 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.