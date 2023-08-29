Why Intel Stock Inched Higher Today

What happened

New product announcements from companies are often greeted warmly by their investors. So it was with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) on Tuesday. News of a highly efficient new chip from the company stirred some excitement in the market, and Intel's stock closed the day more than 2% higher in price as a consequence.

So what

On Monday after the market open, Intel said at a tech industry conference that its Sierra Forest chip will boast 240% better performance per watt than the data center chip it presently has on the market. According to Reuters, this is the first time the company has divulged such a statistic for one of its products.

This means that Sierra Forest will be able to handle far more processing work for the power it uses than current offerings. As we're in an environment where green solutions are becoming more important than ever, this news resonated with investors. Because of their nature, data centers use vast amounts of electricity to power their operations.

Intel said the Sierra Forest will hit the market next year. It did not get more specific.

At that point it will have two data center chip lines, Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest. Granite Rapids will consume more power, but apparently will compete on performance.

Now what

Intel, once the 800-pound gorilla of the chip space, has been struggling lately in the fact of intensifying competition. Some investors had also been disheartened by the company's abandonment of its planned $5.4 billion acquisition of analog semiconductor maker Tower Semiconductor.

10 stocks we like better than Intel

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 28, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tower Semiconductor. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.