Why Intel Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is plummeting in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price was down 8.3% as of 2:45 p.m., according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Intel stock is losing ground today due to macroeconomic and geopolitical risk factors. Investors are worried that manufacturing weakness and a report on U.S. jobs numbers later this week could rattle the market, and concerns that China will invade Taiwan are back in the spotlight.

Is a recession on the horizon?

Investors have been eagerly waiting for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, and it looks like the central banking authority is on track to deliver the long-awaited cut this month. But the latest data shows that U.S. manufacturing pulled back in August, and investors are now worried that the anticipated rate reduction won't be the macroeconomic market catalyst that had been expected.

The Fed has been trying to get inflation under control while avoiding recession -- the heavily desired "soft-landing" scenario. Inflation has moderated substantially, but recent U.S. economic data on some other fronts has raised concerns that a soft landing may no longer be in the cards.

Some recent economic data has come in weaker than expected, and earlier employment numbers have been subject to significant downward revisions. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to release jobs numbers for August, and big sell-offs for Intel stock and the market at large reflect worries that the numbers will point toward recession.

The China-Taiwan dynamic is also hitting Intel stock

Signs pointing to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan have been a recurring bearish catalyst for semiconductor stocks over the last year. While excitement surrounding artificial intelligence and other growth drivers has been enough to power big valuation gains for many chip companies, geopolitical risk remains a pressing concern for chip investors. Recent comments from the Taiwanese president have once again given those concerns center-stage positioning.

In an interview on Sunday, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said that China should also try to get territory back from Russia if it's claiming a right to previous land holdings as its rationale for potentially reintegrating Taiwan. While the comment was likely made in jest as a way to highlight a perceived inconsistency in China's policy positioning, it also suggests that potentially aggressive moves from Tawain's more powerful neighbor are an immediate concern for the country's leader.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $731,449!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 3, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: short November 2024 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.