Why Intel Stock Crawled Higher Today

What happened

While it wasn't exactly a trouncing, the stock of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) topped a major equity index on Monday. The chipmaker's shares booked a 0.8% gain today, eclipsing the 0.3% rise of the S&P 500 index. Investors were encouraged by an analyst's significant price-target bump.

So what

Citigroup's Christopher Danely, a longtime Intel tracker, upped his fair price evaluation on the stock before market open.

Danely now believes the shares are worth $32, quite some distance ahead of his previous $25.50 estimation. Despite the more than 25% increase, however, Danely maintained his neutral recommendation on the stock -- likely one reason its price didn't rise higher on the move.

It wasn't immediately clear why the prognosticator made his adjustment, but he frequently tweaks his take on Intel.

Earlier this month, the storied chipmaker set the date for its next earnings release. It will announce its first-quarter results next Thursday, April 27, just after market close. It's not uncommon for analysts to adjust their takes on stocks in the run-up to the publication of quarterly figures.

Now what

Intel isn't the 300-pound chipmaking gorilla it once was, and it has struggled to remain relevant in a world moving away from the PC, its bread-and-butter segment for decades. According to the latest quarterly data compiled by tech industry researcher IDC, global shipments of PCs fell by a queasy 29% year over year in the first quarter of 2023.

This is surely impacting Intel, which still has a monster PC business, and it's keeping the market bearish on its prospects despite the latest price-target raise on its stock.

10 stocks we like better than Intel

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.