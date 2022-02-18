Why Intel Stock Collapsed Today

What happened

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock crashed in Friday morning trading, down 5.6% as of 11:55 a.m. ET after the company held an investor meeting to lay out its "2022 and long-term growth strategy."

Hearing the news, analysts at two investment banks -- Barclays and BMO Capital, rushed to lower price targets on the stock, while a third, Bank of America, warned that investors might see "no reward until 2026" from the plan, reported TheFly.com.

So what

So what did Intel say to so spook those analysts -- and traders, too?

Basically, the story goes like this: "The continued proliferation of technology is driving sustained, long-term demand for semiconductors, creating a $1 trillion market opportunity by 2030," said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. But Intel will need to invest heavily before it can take advantage of this opportunity -- and getting there will take some time.

Eventually, the company says it's aiming to reach a pace of 10% to 12% year-over-year revenue growth by 2026. But in an illustration of how hard this hill will be to climb, Intel is forecasting only $76 billion in revenue for 2022 -- 4% less than it collected in 2021. Gross profit margins on those revenues will also fall steeply -- from 55.4% in 2021 (according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence) to just 49.6% in 2022 -- as the company invests heavily to support its growth goals.

With revenues and profit margins both dropping, investors can anticipate lower earnings as well. Instead of the $4.86 per share that Intel earned in 2021, management says investors should expect earnings of no more than $3.55 per share in 2022 -- with negative free cash flow, to boot.

Now what

This bleak short-term view is the most likely reason Intel stock is selling off Friday.

Longer term, however, the outlook appears brighter. After that expected contraction in 2022, Intel management anticipates that in both 2023 and 2024, the company will return to growth in the mid-to-high-single-digit percentage range with profit margins in the 51% to 53% range. This will be followed by 54% to 58% profit margins in 2025 and beyond, and the promised 10% to 12% revenue growth rate by 2026.

By that point, Intel thinks it should be generating "adjusted" free cash flow in the neighborhood of 20% of revenue, too. So ... fingers crossed.

10 stocks we like better than Intel

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.